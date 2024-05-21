Binibinis’ sustainable OOTD fashion

One highlight of every Binibining Pilipinas season is the annual fashion show. This year, a deeper meaning of fashion takes charge on the runway as the pageant contestants together with reigning and past queens come together for Reinvent: A Sustainable Fashion Show at the Quantum Skyview, New Gateway Mall 2.

In partnership with local designers, Araneta City tapped former Binibining Pilipinas queens, reigning titleholders and the 2024 candidates to strut the runway in masterful creations crafted from eco-friendly materials.