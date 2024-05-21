Binibinis’ sustainable OOTD fashion

One highlight of every Binibining Pilipinas season is the annual fashion show. This year, a deeper meaning of fashion takes charge on the runway as the pageant contestants together with reigning and past queens come together for Reinvent: A Sustainable Fashion Show at the Quantum Skyview, New Gateway Mall 2.
In partnership with local designers, Araneta City tapped former Binibining Pilipinas queens, reigning titleholders and the 2024 candidates to strut the runway in masterful creations crafted from eco-friendly materials.
The Binibinis showcased the amazing collection of 11 local artisans who specialize in unique sustainable designs — all of whom are making a mark in the local fashion industry with their creative sustainable products.
The fashion show showcased the sustainable designs of the following:
Designer: Jean Alta
•Binibini 1, Marikit Manaois Binibini 2, Corrine San Pedro Binibini 3, Charisse Anthea Abanico Binibini 4, Shaira Marie Rona
•Binibining Pilipinas 2023 2nd runner-up Atasha Reign Parani
Designer: Don Cristobal
•Binibini 5, Nicklyn Jutay
•Binibini 6, Kristin Wyeth Marie Baconawa Binibini 7, Jasmin Denise Dingson Binibini 8, Maria Abegail Jajalla
•Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Jhonson
Designer: Russ Cuevas
•Binibini 9, Gracelle Nicole Distura Binibini 10, Christal Jean Dela Cruz Binibini 11, Mae Kimberly De Luna Binibini 12, Sheryl Velez
•Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Lakrini
Designer: Adam Balasa
•Binibini 13, Roella Frias Binibini 14, Vienne Sirin Feucht Binibini 15, Sheny Sampang Binibini 16, Myrea Manely Caccam
•Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez
Designer: James O'Briant
•Binibini 17, Rendelle Ann Caraig Binibini 18, Mythosela Villanueva Binibini 19, Liezle Jones Binibini 20, Shannen Manzano
•Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez
Designer: Rannel Espaldon
•Binibini 21, Jasmin Bungay Binibini 22, Tracy Mae Sunio Binibini 23, Joyce Anne Garduque Binibini 24, Monica Acuno
•Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano
Designer: Doms Abustan
•Binibini 25, Kara Daniela Villanueva Binibini 26, Phoebe Godinez Binibini 27, Aleckxis Maryannza Chuidian Binibini 28, Zeneth Joy Khan
•Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong
Designer: Uly Marquez
•Binibini 29, Roselyn Evardo Binibini 30, Trisha Martinez Binibini 31, Zianah Joy Famy Binibini 32, Carmella Joy Cuaresma
•Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo
Designer: Mark Combe
•Binibini 33, Erika Cassandra Ballon Binibini 34, Vera Conne Dickinson Binibini 35, Kylie Ann Atilano Binibini 36, Samantha Viktoria Acosta
•Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold
Designer: Allan Laserna
•Binibini 37, Trisha Bless Hernandez Binibini 38, Geraldine Buenafe Binibini 39, Maria Flordeliz Mabao Binibini 40, Myrna Esguerra
•The Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne
All models are adorned with accessories from Christopher Munar.
Araneta City's Reinvent: A Sustainable Fashion Show at the Quantum Skyview, New Gateway Mall 2 opens the series of public events and activities of the 60th Binibining Pilipinas Pageant at the City of Firsts leading to the coronation night in July.