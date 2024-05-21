Bell-Kenz Pharma files cyber libel charges vs. Dr. Tony Leachon

Bell-Kenz Pharmaceutical, a Filipino-owned company, has filed cyber libel complaints against former Department of Health adviser, Dr. Anthony "Tony" Leachon, at the National Bureau of Investigation's Cybercrime Division on Tuesday.

Represented by Atty. Joseph Vincent Go, the corporate secretary, he said the charges stemmed from Leachon's social media posts (on X and Facebook), which were allegedly "spreading malicious and baseless accusations" against the pharmaceutical company.

Go said the company's reputation has been tarnished by Leachon's continued rants in social media, which already earned the ire of Bell-Kenz Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stockholders.

Leachon earlier accused the pharmaceutical company of improper dispensing of medicines following the alleged involvement of some doctors in pyramiding-like marketing scheme.

Atty. Alex Avisado, one of the lawyers, on the other hand, said Bell-Kenz has established a good reputation in the industry since its establishment in 2006 for its "effective medicines", which he said is "30 percent cheaper than other medical products."

Avisado said the firm is also open to any investigation like the one called by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, "so we can clear the name of the company."

Once the criminal charges were accepted and earned merits, Avisado said they will push for administrative aspects to be labelled against Leachon and other personalities besmirching the image of Bell-Kenz, and will asked for the cancellation of the license of Leachon.

Atty. Dez Perlez, the firm's spokesperson said, the cyber libel charges will also be filed in the future by some doctors mentioned by Leachon on his social media posts, as they felt their privacy has been violated by the insinuations made by Leachon.