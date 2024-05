Photos

Bell-Kenz files cyber libel vs. Dr. Tony Leachon

LOOK: Bell-Kenz Pharmaceutical — represented by lawyers Joseph Vincent Go, Andrea Guillergan, and Dezery Perlez — files a cyber libel case against Dr. Tony Leachon for spreading malicious accusations against the pharmaceutical company at the National Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime Division in Quezon City on Tuesday, 21 May 2024. | via Analy Labor