Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri shine in Boracay

Young actors Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri were together in Boracay on the weekend of 19 May — but not in the way Tinseltown wags might think.
The two, who have figured in the past in love triangle rumors, continue to claim only a friendship, and they will not let gossip put any wrinkles on their faces.
Not that they will have such life lines for many, many years yet. Since she was 15 years old, Andrea, in particular, has been using skincare by homegrown brand Brilliant Skin Essentials and swearing by its efficacy.
No surprise then that when the brand hosted a summer event in Boracay Island to introduce a new ambassador and unveil its new product line, Andrea was there to kick things off.
Brilliant Skin Essentials chief executive officer Glenda dela Cruz gave an all-expenses-paid invitation to over 300 guests, comprising of franchisees and distributors.
Endorser Andrea Brillantes, who recently renewed her contract with the brand, also joined the festivities and performed on stage with actor, singer and co-ambassador Kyle Echarri.
The event also unveiled three new products: Brilliant Sun Professional Sunscreen, a new product for the best summer glow; Hello Melo Drinks, a specialty beauty drink with collagen, Gluta, L-Carnitine, Vitamin C and other minerals for a glow from within; and Hyper Hydra Pressed Powder, developed for flawless, healthy-looking skin with SPF 50, available in four shades — Natural, Light, Warm and Universal.
The Natural shade is perfect for neutral skin tones, blending seamlessly with morena skin. The Light shade is ideal for fair skin, providing a flawless, weightless finish. The Warm shade is suited for post-beach skin. Lastly, the Universal shade adapts to most skin tones, offering a comfortable, all-in-one solution.
The brand recognized and honored its top city/municipality, district and provincial distributors, as well as the top provincial and regional franchisees for the first quarter of 2024.
The event delighted its attendees by awarding raffle prizes to lucky winners, which included a Jisu Life Hand Held Fan Pro 1S, a TCL UHD 55-inch Smart TV, an iPhone 15 Pro and cash prizes.
