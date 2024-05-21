Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri shine in Boracay

Young actors Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri were together in Boracay on the weekend of 19 May — but not in the way Tinseltown wags might think.

The two, who have figured in the past in love triangle rumors, continue to claim only a friendship, and they will not let gossip put any wrinkles on their faces.

Not that they will have such life lines for many, many years yet. Since she was 15 years old, Andrea, in particular, has been using skincare by homegrown brand Brilliant Skin Essentials and swearing by its efficacy.