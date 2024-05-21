AMCHAM Cebu going strong

In 1987, Marsh Thomson, the executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Makati (AMCHAM) played a pivotal role in establishing AMCHAM Cebu. There was so much interest that 15 individuals and 34 firms signed up as its founding members.

The year after, the Cebu chapter of the AMCHAM Philippines was officially chartered. Under the guidance of Darrell Conine, the organization commenced its full-fledged operations. Among the successors were furniture manufacturer and exporter Knox Booth, United States Consular Agent John Domingo and the late John Taylor, to name a few.

In response to the growing interest in membership beyond Cebu, the association underwent a rebranding in 2017 and was renamed AMCHAM Visayas Chapter to better reflect its regional scope and outreach.

At the recent monthly membership meeting, the Board of Directors led by president and US Counselor Agent Glenn Loop invited Senator Risa Hontiveros, the Philippines’ first socialist woman in the Senate, to be their guest speaker.