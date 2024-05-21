AMCHAM Cebu going strong

In 1987, Marsh Thomson, the executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Makati (AMCHAM) played a pivotal role in establishing AMCHAM Cebu. There was so much interest that 15 individuals and 34 firms signed up as its founding members.
The year after, the Cebu chapter of the AMCHAM Philippines was officially chartered. Under the guidance of Darrell Conine, the organization commenced its full-fledged operations. Among the successors were furniture manufacturer and exporter Knox Booth, United States Consular Agent John Domingo and the late John Taylor, to name a few.
In response to the growing interest in membership beyond Cebu, the association underwent a rebranding in 2017 and was renamed AMCHAM Visayas Chapter to better reflect its regional scope and outreach.
At the recent monthly membership meeting, the Board of Directors led by president and US Counselor Agent Glenn Loop invited Senator Risa Hontiveros, the Philippines’ first socialist woman in the Senate, to be their guest speaker.
Hontiveros, a health and women’s rights advocate, spoke about the different landmark laws that she personally championed. Among them are the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare, which provides wider benefits to solo parents; and the Safe Spaces Act, which protects Filipinos, especially women, from gender-based harassment in public places.
Philanthropist John Drake, founder of the Lingap Children’s Foundation, took to the stage and shared valuable information on the center that shelters orphans and abandoned children living on the streets. They assist them to rebuild their lives.
Businessman Jake Marques, president of the AMCHAM Foundation, presented slides that enumerated several community projects. The benefactors are Barangay Luz National High School, the Franciscan Sisters Children Home and the Lingap Children’s Foundation.