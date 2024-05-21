3-M new voters register for 2025 polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has exceeded its target of three million new eligible voters for the 2025 polls.

The total number of voter applicants reached 3,020,999 as of 21 May, latest Comelec data showed.

Female voters still topped the number of applicants with 1,558,506, as against the male electorate's 1,462,493.

Overall, Calabarzon had the biggest number of processed applications at 541,724.

This is followed by Metro Manila with 440,857; Central Luzon with 349,926; and Central Visayas with 205,784.

The poll body’s main office in also recorded a total of 5,443 processed applications.

The Comelec will accept new applications from voters until 30 September.

It earlier said that it would no longer extend the voting registration.