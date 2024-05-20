Zubiri out, Escudero in

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Monday was officially sworn in as the new leader of the 24-member Senate replacing former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri.

Zubiri, who held the position for more than two years since 2022, resigned from the post following several attempts to oust him.

In his privilege speech, Zubiri hinted that his failure to “follow instructions” from the “powers that be” was the reason he was replaced.

“I have never dictated my positions to any of you and I always supported your independence — which is probably why I face my demise today. I failed to follow instructions from the powers that be,” he said.

“I fought the good fight. If I had ruffled some feathers in doing so, if I had upset the powers that be, then so be it,” he added.

In an interview, Zubiri said the investigation by Senator Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa into the so-called “PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) leaks” was one of the reasons he was replaced.

“I am only presuming. Many people told me to halt the hearings. They did not stop,” he said, surmising the change in leadership started when the Senate took a solid stance against the People’s Initiative to amend the Constitution.

“When we did not agree with the timeline for Cha-cha (Charter change), that’s when I felt there was discontent. My intention was to maintain the institution’s independence,” he said.

De la Rosa, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order, spearheads the investigation into the alleged involvement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in illegal drugs.

When asked if he thought Malacañang had a hand in the turn of events at the Senate, Zubiri declined to comment.

“I don’t want anymore to rain on the parade of Senator Escudero. I did my job. I did it well. We have no scandals. I am so happy that I had been able to render my service,” he said.

Betrayed?

Zubiri admitted that he was heartbroken by the actions of his colleagues, who had supposedly assured him of their support amid the rumors of his impending ouster.

“It’s sad. I did everything to protect the independence of the Senate, but that’s just how politics is, there’s nothing we can do,” he said.

During his speech, Zubiri, who belongs to the “seatmates” bloc, expressed his gratitude to Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, and Senators Nancy Binay and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara for “supporting him until the end.”

He also thanked Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, whom he said he stayed “loyal” to him, a position he described as a “true test of character.”

He also extended his gratitude to Senator De la Rosa and Senator Win Gatchalian.

Following Zubiri’s resignation, Senators Villanueva, Ejercito, Angara, and Binay also stepped down from their respective posts. Legarda also vacated her post.

Shortly after Escudero, accompanied by his wife, actress Heart Evangelista, took his oath as Senate President the election for the vacated posts ensued.

Legarda was replaced by Senator Joseph “Jinggoy” Estrada as the new Senate President Pro Tempore while Senator Francis Tolentino was elected the new Senate majority leader.