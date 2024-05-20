Zubiri confirms change in Senate leadership

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Monday confirmed the change in leadership in the Senate.

In an ambush interview, Zubiri, who was visibly teary-eyed, said he “did his best” to prevent the said shake-up.

“It is confirmed. I did my best,” he told reporters.

Zubiri arrived with Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, and Nancy Binay.

Prior to this, Villanueva revealed to reporters the change in leadership with a screenshot of his last message to his colleagues as majority leader.

Zubiri is set to deliver a privileged speech this afternoon.