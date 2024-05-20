Zig Dulay conducts filmmaking workshop

Award-winning director Zig Dulay will facilitate Canon Marketing Philippines’ filmmaking workshop on 24 and 25 May at Henry’s Photo Fiesta, One Ayala Mall, Makati City.

During the workshop, Dulay will share his creative workflow from scriptwriting, planning, and post-production and give tips for young filmmakers. Participants will also get the chance to practice hands-on with the line-up of Canon’s EOS R system and Cinema EOS camera and Cine-Lenses at the Canon booth.

“Storytelling has always been a passion of mine, so to be at a place where I can share my experience and knowledge with young filmmakers is very exciting. It’s very important to uplift and empower Filipino creativity through hands-on workshops, especially when they’re initiated by iconic brands like Canon,” shared Dulay.

Hailing from Isabela, Dulay is renowned for his work as a director and screenwriter focusing on regional films about socio-political and cultural issues. He has received numerous accolades for his compelling storytelling.

Canon Marketing Philippines has been holding workshops for Filipino creatives interested in the various aspects of photography and video production through the Canon Imaging Academy. The workshops are led by industry experts and professionals and are open to hobbyists, students and professionals alike.

One may register at https://bit.ly/HCPF2024.