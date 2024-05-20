Sacrilegious church attack

Violence fell upon Cotabato City on Pentecost Sunday as a suspected fragmentation grenade exploded inside the Sto. Niño Chapel in Barangay Rosary Heights 3. The attack, which left two churchgoers injured, drew swift condemnation from across the religious spectrum, with Cardinal Orlando B. Quevedo, OMI, Archbishop Emeritus of Cotabato, issuing a powerful statement decrying the act as a “horrendous sacrilegious act that cries out to heaven.”

Cardinal Quevedo, a prominent figure representing the Christian Settler Communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Council of Leaders, minced no words in his condemnation. “The holy Qur’an declares to the whole world that we share the Common Word, ‘Love of neighbor,’” he asserted. “The crime is doubly condemnable when committed against neighbors gathered to worship God in a sacred place.”

The bombing, which occurred around 10:30 a.m., shattered the solemnity of Pentecost Sunday for the chapel’s congregation. According to village chairperson Kagui Omar Pasawilan, a tanod (watchman) witnessed the attack unfold. Two men on a motorcycle tossed the grenade into the chapel before speeding away, leaving behind a scene of devastation and shattered faith.

Cardinal Quevedo’s statement poignantly highlights the violation of a core religious principle — the sanctity of a house of worship. He emphasized the shared values enshrined in both Islam and Christianity, particularly the concept of loving one’s neighbor.

The Grand Mufti of the premier Islamic University, in Egypt’s condemnation of religious terrorists as “false Muslims,” as referenced by the Cardinal, underscored the universality of such values across faiths. This attack targeting a Catholic chapel not only disrupts the peace but also goes against the very fabric of interfaith respect that the BARMM strives to uphold.

The immediate aftermath of the bombing saw an outpouring of support from Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao. He scored the attack as a blatant act of disrespect towards the Catholic Church and its believers, and announced a reward for any information leading to the capture of the perpetrators.

The bombing stands as a stark reminder of the fragile peace in the BARMM. Years of conflict have left scars, and maintaining peace requires constant vigilance and a commitment to interfaith dialogue.

Religious leaders like Cardinal Quevedo naturally play a vital role in fostering understanding and respect between communities. The shared denunciation of this act of violence by both Muslim and Christian leaders sends a powerful message: the BARMM will not be divided by such acts of hate.

The injured represent the innocent caught in the crossfire of violence, a chilling reminder of the human cost of religious extremism. The focus now shifts towards ensuring their swift recovery and apprehending the perpetrators. Justice must be served to deter future attacks and uphold the sanctity of religious freedom for all faiths in the BARMM.

As Cardinal Quevedo aptly stated, security forces must “ferret out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.” But true peace extends beyond bringing the perpetrators to justice.

It requires a sustained commitment from all stakeholders — religious leaders, the government, and the people themselves — to build bridges of understanding and respect. Only then can the BARMM truly move towards a future free from the shadows of violence and religious intolerance.

This commitment to interfaith dialogue is not merely a feel-good exercise; it is a critical component of building a lasting peace in the BARMM. Initiatives that bring together young people from different faiths, educational programs that promote religious literacy, and community events that celebrate shared traditions can all contribute to a more tolerant and peaceful society.

By working together, religious leaders, government officials, and ordinary citizens can ensure that such acts of violence become a relic of the past, and that the BARMM becomes a beacon of peace and religious harmony for the entire Philippines.

Furthermore, the international community also has a role to play in supporting peace efforts in the BARMM. Financial assistance for development projects, educational initiatives, and interfaith dialogue programs can all contribute to creating a more stable and prosperous region.

Additionally, international pressure can be exerted on those who seek to undermine the peace process in the BARMM. The latest church bombing is a tragedy, as were those that had come before it. Still, it should not be allowed to define the BARMM.