Reconstructed Gabaldon school building now a museum

Built in 1919 and located in the Poblacion area, the structure was reconstructed in recent years through the efforts of the local government, Andrew de Guzman and Jefarca, and Buenaventura Peralta who donated funds for the project. De Guzman’s group protested the planned demolition of the building in 2002 to no avail.

However, it has been their desire to have the school reconstructed and the eventual inauguration of the reconstructed building and opening of the museum is the fulfillment of that yearning 22 years ago.

The reconstructed building is located at the back of the school compound, behind the site of the original school building.

Aside from the Museo Central, the other museums in the town are Museo de Pulilan in another Gabaldon building, the newly-rehabilitated Museo San Ysidro at the church convent, Casa San Francisco, Heritage Doll Museum and Butterfly Haven, Museo Pulong Kabyawan and Casa Balbina.

The newly-opened museum features the history and heritage of the American-era education in the country, the story of the Pulilan Elementary School, and the history and architecture of the Gabaldon schoolhouses.

Archival images, old school desks, a scale model of the original building, a calado which was part of the old structure, and the carved bell holder in the shape of an arm are also on display.