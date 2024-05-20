Reconstructed Gabaldon school building now a museum

In celebration of the National Heritage Month and the 12th Mandala Pulilan Art Festival, the local government of Pulilan in Bulacan and the Jefarca Arts and Historical Society opened the Museo Central ng Pulilan housed in a reconstructed Gabaldon school building.
It is the seventh museum in Pulilan, deemed as Central Luzon’s “museum town” as it has the most museums in the region. It is at the muted central portion of the Pulilan Central School building which was demolished in 2002 to give way to a new school building.
Built in 1919 and located in the Poblacion area, the structure was reconstructed in recent years through the efforts of the local government, Andrew de Guzman and Jefarca, and Buenaventura Peralta who donated funds for the project. De Guzman’s group protested the planned demolition of the building in 2002 to no avail.
However, it has been their desire to have the school reconstructed and the eventual inauguration of the reconstructed building and opening of the museum is the fulfillment of that yearning 22 years ago.
The reconstructed building is located at the back of the school compound, behind the site of the original school building.
Aside from the Museo Central, the other museums in the town are Museo de Pulilan in another Gabaldon building, the newly-rehabilitated Museo San Ysidro at the church convent, Casa San Francisco, Heritage Doll Museum and Butterfly Haven, Museo Pulong Kabyawan and Casa Balbina.
The newly-opened museum features the history and heritage of the American-era education in the country, the story of the Pulilan Elementary School, and the history and architecture of the Gabaldon schoolhouses.
Archival images, old school desks, a scale model of the original building, a calado which was part of the old structure, and the carved bell holder in the shape of an arm are also on display.
The museum opening on 3 May is one of the highlights of the month-long Mandala Art Festival organized by Jefarca with the support of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Bulacan Provincial Government and Pulilan local government led by mayor Maria Rosario Montejo.
The festival events include Kalye Art Murals and an art exhibit at SM Center Pulilan which was participated in by over 90 foreign and local artists, tribute to artists who contributed significantly to the festival, tribute to Bulakenyo National Artist Guillermo Tolentino and other Bulakenyo masters, a lecture series, and a sketching session at Casa Francisco.
De Guzman serves as director of Mandala Pulilan Art Festival, which is also co-sponsored by SM Center Pulilan, Casa San Francisco, Pulong Kabyawan, Enteng’s Grill and Restaurant, Tabing Ilog Resort, Davies Paints, AADG Design and Construction, Pasalubong Bakeshop and Rotary Club of Pulilan.