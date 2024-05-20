Questions of past hurt most, says Bamban town chief

The local chief executive of Bamban town in Tarlac province on Monday has clarified that she is not involved in the alleged illegal operation of an offshore gaming operation in the town.

In a statement, Mayor Alice Guo stressed that there is no truth in the allegations that she is involved in the alleged illegal POGO operations which was discovered at the Baofu Compound located in the town.

“It is not true that I am the protector or behind the illegal operation of POGO in our town. I have not received any reports from our municipality regarding criminal or illegal activities within the POGO hub operated by PAGCOR licensee Zun Yuan Technology, Inc. before it was raided by the authorities recently,” said Guo.

“If there is a complaint brought to our knowledge, our office and local police are always ready to take action. Because that is our sworn duty to our people,” she added.

Meantime, the local chief executive also clarified her recent answers during Senate hearings and lamented that questioning her past has affected her but humbly apologized for any inconveniences.

“I'm sorry to the senators who try to understand me and give me the opportunity to introduce my personality - such as parents, educated and others related to my identity or identity, but it seems that they failed to hear what was for them is the accurate and meaningful response,” said Guo.

“The truth is that my mind is almost blank whenever I face senators who dig into my personality and identity. Not because I have nothing to answer, but because I want not to lie... which is the root of my response that "I don't know your honors," she added.

“It is possible that for other people the senators' questions to me were simple and required a simple answer: Who are your parents? Where did you grow up? Where did you study… that when I answered something that didn't match or didn't match the paper they were holding, I might be a spy from another country that should be prosecuted, who should be deposed; that should be locked up because my answer is not what they want to hear. I can't blame them, because they don't know that the answer they expect, which may give them peace of mind, is the same answer that will freshen the wound that was created in my childhood.”

The Bamban mayor also disclosed a part of her past.

For the sake of my countrymen who trust and love me, I will boldly say that I am a “love child” of my dear father to our maid. That I was abandoned by my biological mother when I was young. And I was raised and kept inside a farm. The avoidance of things that would have given me an identity outside of our hog raising farm was exaggerated,” said Guo.

“Those are the reasons that I hardly remember any experiences that came from a normal childhood. It's true what I told the Senate that my education was only home tutoring. That I have no papers or diploma of a formal education of any grade. And it's true that I only learned my mother's name when my birth was registered when I was a teenager.

The questions in the Senate hearing about my personality are traumatic for me, because those are the questions that I don't want to open anymore, that I wish I had answers that would make me feel that I am also a normal being,” she added.

“The imperfection of my identity is the same reason why at the age of 38 I chose not to get married, and instead focused my time and the blessings God has given on helping others, more to all my compatriots in Bamban who trusted my honesty and ability as their ordinary and simple public servant,” said the mayor.