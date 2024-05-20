Que seeks to break spell, chases PGT crown

Angelo Que aims to capitalize on recent strong performances on the Asian Development Tour, going all-out to break a winless streak on the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) while adding significant depth to a formidable field in the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters.

The P2-million championship tees off tomorrow at the Villamor Golf Club with Que in high spirits after posting a solo 12th place finish in the All Thailand Partnership Trophy and a tied for ninth effort in the Phuket Open over the past three weeks.

He is primed to challenge for this week’s championship against the country’s top players and a crop of emerging stars.

The three-time Asian Tour winner narrowly missed victory by three strokes to Clyde Mondilla in the recent PGT leg at Caliraya Springs. However, his runner-up finish, coupled with impressive results in Thailand, underscores Que’s potential to contend for the crown in the 72-hole championship sponsored by ICTSI.

“Momentum-wise, I’ve been playing solid since the start of the season. I’ve been making cuts but haven’t been finishing that strong yet on the weekends,” said Que during yesterday’s pro-am tournament.

“However, the momentum is there, and as long as I keep it up, maybe, finally, I can do something great.”

Que, who last won in the 2019 PGT Asia event at Manila Southwoods, will face a tough lineup, including defending champion Jhonnel Ababa, who won the season opener in Davao, and Lloyd Go, who has honed his skills in Japan following a breakthrough win at Palos Verdes.

Other top contenders are Mondilla, Guido van der Valk, Tony Lascuña, Rupert Zaragosa, Reymon Jaraula, Michael Bibat, Zanieboy Gialon, former Masters titlist Jerson Balasabas, Jay Bayron, Marvin Dumandan, Keanu Jahns and Jobim Carlos.

A wave of young talents is also eager to upstage their seasoned rivals in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. Rising stars such as Aidric Chan, Kristoffer Arevalo, Sean Ramos, Elee Bisera, and Hyun Ho Rho are expected to bring four days of intense competition marked by exceptional shotmaking, putting and strategic decision-making.

The narrow fairways of the flat, but tricky military layout will demand precision off the tee, punishing even minor errors. Players will also need to excel in approach shots and navigate the unpredictable greens, testing their putting skills to the limit.

Others in the fold are Russell Bautista, Kuresh Samanodi, Edmar Salvador Jr. and Ryan Monsalve, along with former PGT leg winner Toru Nakajima, Ozeki Kakery, Gwon Minwook, Daiya Suzuki, Kang Chonkoo, Collin Wheeler and Tae Won Kim, who all seek to make their mark.