Nelly bags 6th LPGA win; Bianca pockets $64K

NEW YORK (AFP) — World No. 1 Nelly Korda continued her remarkable year, clinching her sixth win on the LPGA Tour with victory at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National on Sunday.

Korda battled Australian Hannah Green throughout the final round in Jersey City but Green made bogey on the final hole.

Meanwhile, Filipino Bianca Pagdanganan closed with one-under-par 71 to settle for a tie at the seventh spot with six others, including Thai hotshot Attahay Thitkul.

Pagdanganan displayed superb performance under pressure as she went bogey-free but could not get the birdie putts to drop. She finished with a 9-under-par that gave her a cash prize worth $64,365,000.

Korda’s one-under round of 71 was enough for the one stroke victory.

“The putts will drop eventually,” Pagdanganan said in a social medial post.

“Grateful for a T7 finish in Jersey.”

The 25-year-old American missed out on what would have been a record sixth straight title at the Founders Cup last week.

But despite a shaky front nine, where she made three bogeys and a birdie, Korda recovered with birdies on the 10th, 13th and 15th.

It came down to the final hole with the leading pair level — Green found the left rough after pulling her tee shot while Korda safely found the fairway.

Green’s second shot ended in the rough by the greenside bunker and she then found the green but left herself a 15-foot putt.

Korda’s putt for birdie was just inches away, leaving Green to make her putt to force a playoff which the Australian was unable to do as she made bogey.

“Oh my gosh, six, I mean, I just can’t even really gather myself now after that

head-to-head that Hannah and I had pretty much all day,” Korda said.

“It wasn’t my best stuff out there today but I fought really hard on the back nine.”

“I feel like you never have your A-game throughout an entire tournament. You kind of have to grind through it even with your B, C, and D game. I definitely felt like I had my C and D game today. Didn’t really play that well,” she added.

“Just told myself that even though I was 2-over, I still had opportunities on the back nine to take the lead or to battle with Hannah, because she was playing solid golf,” she added.

Korda becomes the first player since Park In-bee in 2013 to win six times in a single season and is the first American to do so since Beth Daniel won seven titles in 1990.