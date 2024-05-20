My UP professors (5)

I shall continue sharing how it was to be a learner under the professors of the UP graduate school in the 5:30 to 8:30 evening classes in Padre Faura, Manila.

I shall endeavor to see one or two of the greatest personally — Professors Fidel Nemenzo and Rubicon Soberano — in their homes in Diliman, Quezon City as soon as possible. I shall forever miss seeing again our mentor, Professor Raul P. de Guzman, internationally known as the greatest Filipino educator in public administration, who passed away many years ago.

“The fire trees are in bloom, baskets brimming with the season’s first mangoes, watermelons aplenty in the bustling tiangge, farm folk (with a little girl snuggling under a big hat) ferrying produce across the river, women washing and children splashing in a sun-draped stream,” goes Jaime Laya’s opening lines in his picturesque article “Forever May,” an episode filled with poignant memories of the Hispanic period. The article on page 180 of his Letras y Figuras, a compilation of his articles on culture and the arts, established him as the greatest chronicler of the Filipino way of life during the Spanish period.

The rare and precious literary compilation is a must-read for students of Philippine culture and the arts.

May is the month of fiestas and processions, the liveliest and most colorful in the Philippines.

And this is the happiest month for our family. We thank the Lord and the Blessed Mother for making our stay joyful and rewarding in the beautiful home of Mrs. Mina de Guzman Peralta, the daughter of my friend, the late Engineer Romeo de Guzman.

We are entering the one year extension of our stay in the house for the good of our daughters, especially our youngest, in a livable home that is walking distance to Olivarez College where she will finish her AB in communications studies on 31 May.

We are grateful to Mrs. Cecilia de Guzman, the president of the Homeowners Association of Gatchalian I subdivision, for recommending that we live in Mina’s house.

I am in a consultancy service with government units in the NCR, one of them the office of the mayor of Parañaque City, under the Olivarez administration, the name that has entered the realm of immortality through Edwin Olivarez’s House Bill 9874 that will soon be the Edwin Olivarez Law. The legislation will increase the city’s income by P2 billion next year and raise its ranking among the richest cities.

Mayor Eric Olivarez made history when after only one year of his administration he surprised the world by placing Parañaque City in the limelight, coming from nowhere with assets of only P1 billion a few years back to place tenth in 2022 with assets of P27 billion, among the richest cities in the Philippines. He did this by weaponizing education to institute change, nourishing health, and flourishing livelihood programs.

The employees and constituents of the city are beaming with empowering pride for being part of the progress.

Meanwhile, Pasay City can never be left behind. It is within the time frame of its economic program after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the two projects of the Pasay Eco-City have been given the green light to resume reclamation activities after complying with all the requirements.

On the other hand, Barangay 27, more commonly known as Barangay Wack-Wack Greenhills East, is unforgettable. It is a first-class barangay in the City of Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, a mini-city within the super-city located in the heart of Metro Manila, at the crossroads of several major thoroughfares such as Ortigas Avenue, Epifanio de los Santos Avenue or EDSA, and Shaw Boulevard.

Wack-Wack Punong Barangay Margarita O. Tan Climaco was wise to get CPA-Lawyer Francisco Gonzalez as barangay treasurer of the richest premier village of Mandaluyong City.

(To be continued)