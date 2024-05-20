Muntinlupa gears up for rainy days

As the rainy season approaches, Muntinlupa City is proactively implementing measures to prevent flooding and lessen the impact of the upcoming La Niña phenomenon.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon has issued directives to the Engineering Department, emphasizing the urgent need to intensify the cleaning of drainage systems. Residents, especially those residing in the community, are urged to clean up their own environment and waterways to prevent clogging of esteros.

In a statement, Mayor Biazon said, “Nagbigay ako ng directive sa Engineering Department para simulan na ang paglilinis sa drainage system. Nanawagan din ako sa mga mamamayan ng Muntinlupa lalo na yung mga nasa loob ng komunidad na linisin na ang sariling kapaligiran particularly ang mga daluyan ng tubig.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued a warning that La Niña may begin during the June-July-August season. Additionally, a transition to the southwest monsoon could bring rains to the western part of the country from May to September.

Muntinlupa City remains committed in safeguarding its residents and minimizing the impact of adverse weather conditions.