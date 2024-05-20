Muntilupa City prepares for La Niña

The local government of Muntinlupa City on Monday announced its preparation for the upcoming La Niña phenomenon, which is expected to bring heavy rains throughout the country.

According to Mayor Ruffy Biazon, he had issued directives to the engineering department, to emphasize the urgent need to intensify the cleaning of drainage systems to prevent flooding in the city.

“I have directed the Engineering Department to start cleaning the drainage system. I also call on the citizens of Muntinlupa, especially those within the communities, to clean their surroundings, particularly the waterways,” Biazon said in a statement.

He noted that Muntilupa City under his watch remains committed to safeguarding its residents and minimizing the impact of adverse weather conditions.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has issued a warning that La Niña may begin during the June-July-August season.

Additionally, the state weather bureau said the transition to the southwest monsoon could bring rains to the western part of the country from May to September.