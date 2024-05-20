Mayon Volcano at low-level unrest

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported on Monday the occurrence of a volcanic earthquake in Mayon Volcano in Albay, Bicol Region.

The seismology bureau also noted six rockfall events on the active volcano over the past 24 hours.

It also emitted a moderate plume 500 meters tall and drifted west-southwest, north-northwest, and northeast.

On 8 May this year, it spewed 586 tons of sulfur dioxide, or SO2.

PHIVOLCS also noted Mayon's short-term inflation of its edifice.

Due to a low level of volcanic unrest, Alert Level 1 remains in Mayon Volcano, which means it is still in an abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest or the threat of eruptive activity.

The public is warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, rockfalls, landslides, avalanches, or lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall.

Entry into Mayon Volcano’s six-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone is prohibited.

Additionally, flying aircraft close to the volcano is strongly advised to be avoided, as airborne ash, ballistic fragments from sudden explosions, and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.