Marcos: Farmers play crucial role in sustaining Phl population, economy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that farmers play a crucial role in sustaining the Philippines' population and economy as they ensure food security in the country.

In his speech during the distribution of land titles and support services in Dumaguete City, Marcos told farmers that their efforts do not go unnoticed and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to providing the necessary support to enhance agricultural productivity.

“You are the foundation of over a hundred million Filipinos. Your harvests nourish our people, and your sacrifices invigorate our economy,” Marcos said.

"As President, I assure you that your government is always ready to provide the support you need," Marcos added, as he called for unity in the pursuit of a common goal: uplifting the lives of farmers and ensuring that no Filipino goes hungry.

Marcos oversaw the transfer of farm-to-market roads valued at P100 million as well as P17.5 million worth of farm machinery and equipment in Dumaguete.

In total, 2,866.5 hectares of agricultural land were given to 2,426 recipients of the agrarian reform.

Labor of love

In the same speech, Marcos thanked the beneficiaries and farmers for their patience and resilience as they waited for their land titles.

The President, alongside Secretary Conrad Estrella, said that land title distribution serves as his "labor of love" for the farmers.

"You know, what (Agrarian Reform) Secretary (Conrado Estrella III) and I are doing is truly a labor of love for us. That’s why we are so happy to be able to do this, to be able to provide titles," Marcos said.

Marcos shared the historical context of their efforts, tracing it back to the tenure of his father and the elder Secretary Estrella.

"Do you know why I call it a labor of love? It started when my father was President. It began when Secretary Conrad Estrella’s grandfather, Secretary Conrado Estrella (Sr.) of DAR, initiated all of this," he explained.

The continuity of this mission across generations underscores the long-standing commitment to land reform and farmer welfare, as both leaders expressed concern at the prolonged wait many farmers had endured.

"So, when we assumed our positions, as Secretary and as President, we were surprised that people had been waiting for thirty years—some, like our most dedicated, strongest farmer, had been waiting for up to 102 years," President Marcos said.