Marcos condoles with Iran after death of president, foreign minister

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his condolences to Iran after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In a statement posted on social media platform X on Monday, President Marcos Jr. conveyed his deepest sympathies and solidarity with the Iranian nation during this period of mourning.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially to the families and loved ones of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in this tragic incident," Marcos said.

"The Filipino people mourn with you and will keep you in our prayers during this difficult time," he added.