Manila City employees priority in housing project

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna on Monday announced that the city employees will be prioritized in the distribution of housing units that will be turned over anytime soon under the local government's housing program.

Lacuna said that the first three housing units that were constructed during the pandemic have been turned over to qualified informal settlers so that the next three will, this time, have city employees as beneficiaries.

“At this time, our priority is our employees. It is not unknown to you that not all employees have their own homes, so we have decided to give more importance to our own," the mayor said.

It was learned that the units in the first three condominium buildings built, namely Tondominium 1, Tondominium 2, and Binondominium have already been awarded to qualified informal settlers who now live there.

The lady mayor also announced that the turnover of the Pedro Gil Residences and San Lazaro Residences, which are expected to be completed within the year.

She noted that the two residences would also be allotted for the city government employees.

"Our only request is that you take care of your new home and fulfill your responsibilities to our government. We are investing a significant amount here, so please value it," she stressed.