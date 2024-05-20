Man caught in the act of selling 'shabu' in Pasay

An alleged drug pusher was arrested early dawn on Monday by patrolling anti-drug operatives in Pasay City.

According to reports, enforcers of Sub-Station 4 of Pasay City Police Station arrested an individual for violating Section 11, Article 2 of Republic Act No. 9165 at approximately 12:30 a.m. on 20 May 2024, along Champaca Street, Barangay 137 in Pasay City.

The suspect, identified as alias "Pako", 53 years old, was apprehended during a routine motorcycle patrol. Officers observed Pako sitting on his motorcycle and conversing with another individual. Both men immediately fled upon seeing the police.

Policemen gave chase and successfully cornered the suspect, who had abandoned his motorcycle on the road. Seized from the suspect was a red envelope containing a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet with approximately 25 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P170,000.

The other individual managed to escape.

The suspect is now detained at the police station.