KFC eyes 50-plus stores for this year

Through its local subsidiary, KFC Philippines of the RAMCAR Group, the global brand Kentucky Fried Chicken gears up to put up more than 50 KFC stores nationwide this year.

During the KFC Kentucky Town, in celebration of KFC Philippines 30th anniversary on Saturday at the MOA Concert Grounds, Pasay City, KFC Philippines chief marketing officer Charmaine Pamintuan said these more than 50 branches to be erected this 2024 will be located in the National Capital Region, as well as provinces and cities throughout the country.

“In 2023, we ended 382 stores and are bound to open more than 50 stores this year. Our thrust remains to put KFC closer to our market. On Friday, we just opened our 386th store in the newly-opened SM Caloocan, adding to the 10 KFC stores that we have opened this quarter, and still, 40 plus to come for the rest of the year,” Pamintuan said in an interview.

She said the optimism to unveil more KFC stores comes from the eagerness of families and individuals for “revenge eating and travel” after the more than two-year global pandemic.

Inflation not affecting KFC

Meanwhile, Pamintuan stressed that KFC Philippines can still endure the fluctuating inflation that has been happening in the country, making them halt price increases since last year.

“KFC grows and dresses its chicken. We are a vertically integrated company so we can assure you that from farm to table, we have the highest quality and economical products. We are also part of the global brand of KFC and we follow international standards,” she said.

KFC’s plant is located in Bulacan, owned and operated by the RAMCAR Group of Companies, along with sister companies Mr. Donut and Tokyo Tokyo.

Aside from global standards, Pamintuan stressed that KFC Philippines makes sure that it follows the country’s regulations and quality standards.

“There are also plans to expand the plant in Bulacan, as we geared towards opening more branches in the Visayas and Mindanao. We see our growth potential in the said island groups,” she said.

Apart from its other physical stores, Pamintuan said it maintains and values its long-time partnership with SM Malls, as all SM Malls have KFC in it.

“We’ve been in SM ever since. One of our biggest strengths is actually in malls. We have a partnership with SM being one of their valued tenants,” she maintained.

Apart from malls, Pamintuan said KFC branches located in expressways are also providing great revenues among branches throughout the country.

On the other hand, she said its digital ordering channel, the KFC App, has been growing since the pandemic, as people continue their pivot to online food ordering, with the help of its partners Grab Food and Food Panda.

“That combined, our delivery services remain strong serving millions of customers,” according to Pamintuan.