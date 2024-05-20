Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards reunite in ‘Hello, Love, Again’

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards will team up once again for Hello, Love, Again, the highly-anticipated sequel of the 2019 blockbuster film Hello, Love, Goodbye.

The movie was confirmed by ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema and GMA Pictures on 19 May, officially ending fans’ speculations about its possible second installment.

At a media event, Bernardo mentioned that they hoped the first film would get a sequel because of Joy and Ethan’s open-ended story.

“We were all hoping na (that) actually, puwede naman talaga sundan (a follow-up story is possible) because as we all know, open-ended ‘yung Hello, Love, Goodbye,” Bernardo said. “I am as excited as all of you perhaps, to find out what Joy and Ethan had gone through.”

She also mentioned that the film will address the fans’ “unanswered questions.” Bernardo said, “If I put myself aside, not being part of the cast, parang ang dami kong questions (I seem to have a lot of questions). Kumusta si Joy? Is Ethan okay? Nag-survive ba ‘yung LDR (long-distance relationship) nila? (How is Joy doing? Is Ethan okay? Did their long-distance relationship survive)?”

Meanwhile, Richards said that the film’s upcoming sequel is something he looks forward to.

“I couldn’t be happier today kasi this gave me another motivation. I’m so excited and very happy that is happening,” Richards said.

Hello, Love, Again will occur five years after Joy (Bernardo) bid her bittersweet farewell to Ethan (Richards) in Hong Kong as she pursued her dreams in Canada.

Hello, Love, Goodbye was a love story centered around Joy, an overseas Filipino worker and a hardworking breadwinner to her family; and Ethan, a bartender trying to make up for the responsibilities he ran away from in the past.

The romantic-drama film was the highest-grossing Philippine film of all time until it was surpassed by Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera’s Rewind in January 2024. It garnered a box office revenue of over P800 million.

The sequel, which marks Star Cinema and GMA Pictures’ first film collaboration, will be released in Philippine cinemas on 13 November. Although more details are yet to be announced, the film will be helmed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana who directed the first film. The sequel will be shot in Canada.