JV wants 4PH program institutionalized

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito is pushing for the institutionalization of the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program to address housing woes in the country.

During a public hearing on Monday, Ejercito reiterated his call for the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2409 seeking to institutionalize the 4PH program.

The Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement discussed the 91 hectares-land ownership issues concerning more than 20,000 households residing at Lupang Arenda in Taytay, Rizal.

Vicente Barlos, head of the Alliance of People’s Organization in Lupang Arenda, said the beneficiaries have been waiting for an issuance of a proclamation which would grant them security of tenure within the lands.

Ejercito said his panel will monitor the progress of the issue.

He expressed hope that the decision or recommendation of concerned government agencies would hopefully represent the aspirations of the people of Lupang Arenda.

“I am hoping that the proclamation will be fast-tracked,” he said.

The 4PH program gives priority to high-density or vertical development and utilizes both government and private lands.

Under the program, beneficiaries are given interest support so their monthly amortization would be reduced.