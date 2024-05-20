‘It Ends With Us’ trailer out now

Lily Bloom’s is now open as the trailer for It Ends with Us, the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel of the same name, premieres its official trailer.

The movie stars Blake Lively as Lily, Justin Baldoni as Ryle, and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas. It Ends with Us opens exclusively in cinemas 7 August.

It Ends with Us, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

Directed by Baldoni and produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath and Christy Hall, the film also stars BJenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar, from a screenplay by Christy Hall.

It Ends with Us is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.