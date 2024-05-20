House expects new Senate leadership to promise passage of priority bills

The House of Representatives expects that the change of leadership in the Senate will see a robust collaboration between the two chambers, promising swift passage of the stalled priority bills.

Speaker Martin Romualdez congratulated Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero, who ascended as Senate President on Monday following the resignation of Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri from the post.

The House chief said he looks forward to expanding cooperation with the Senate's new leadership in effectively addressing the country's pressing problems.

"Senator Escudero has long been a respected figure in our political landscape, known for his dedication, integrity, and commitment to the Filipino people… with [his] leadership in the Senate, I am confident that we can further strengthen our legislative agenda and ensure the successful implementation of these programs," Romualdez said.

Meanwhile, majority Leader Manuel Jose "Mannix" Dalipe has high hopes that with Escudero navigating the Senate, the House's relentless pursuit to relax the restrictive economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution would finally gain its ground as well as other key measures vital for national development.

"This marks a significant moment in our legislative process, promising to enhance the cooperative dynamics between the House of Representatives and the Senate," Dalipe said.

"With Senator Escudero at the helm of the Senate, we anticipate strengthened alignment between our chambers, particularly in advancing the priorities of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC)."

In March, the House of Representatives reported 100 percent approval of all LEDAC bills, three months ahead of its target date.

Meanwhile, roughly 20 LEDAC bills are still pending in the Senate. The priority bills are expected to be passed before Congress's sine die adjournment on 24 May.