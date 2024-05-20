Fan-favorite Bacosa set to return

The fast-rising lightweight Eman Bacosa fights for the fourth time as a professional when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow stages a mega card on 8 June at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Bacosa, who stands 5-feet-10, holds a 3-0 win-loss record with three knockouts.

A certified crowd-drawer, Bacosa only turned pro last year and has been treating fight fans to fistic fireworks ever since.

A right-hander with dynamite on both fists, Bacosa is an all-action puncher who doesn’t relish taking a backward step.

This upcoming appearance is an upgrade to his previous fights but Bacosa is determined to step up to the plate.

Blow-By-Blow was revived by Pacquiao in late-2022 as a move to pay homage to the weekly television show that played a key role in his rise to stardom.