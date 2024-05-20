Escudero replaces Zubiri as new Senate President

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Monday officially sworn in as the new leader of the 24-member Senate, replacing former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri.

Zubiri, who held the position for more than two years since 2022, resigned from his post following several attempts to oust him with the most recent last March.

In his privilege speech, Zubiri hinted that his failure to “follow instructions” from the “powers that be” was the reason why he was replaced as the Senate leader.

“I have never dictated my position to any of you, and I always supported your independence—which is probably why I face my demise today. I failed to follow instructions from the powers that be,” he said.

“I fought the good fight. If I have ruffled some feathers in doing so, if I have upset the powers that be, then so be it,” he added.

In an interview, Zubiri admitted that the investigation of Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa into the "PDEA leaks" was one of the reasons why he was replaced.

“I am only presuming. Many people told me to halt the hearings. It did not stop,” he said, stressing that the change of leadership started when the Senate took a solid stance against the People’s Initiative.

“When we did not agree with the timeline for the cha-cha (Charter change), That's when I felt there was discontent. My intention was to maintain the institution's independence,” he added.

Dela Rosa, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order, is spearheading the investigation into the alleged involvement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in illegal drugs.

When asked whether he thinks Malacañang had a hand in the turn of events in the Senate, Zubiri declined to comment.

“I don’t want anymore to rain in the parade of Senator Escudero. I did my job. I did it well. We have no scandals. I am so happy that I have been able to render my service,” he said.

Betrayed?

Zubiri admitted that he was heartbroken by the actions of his colleagues, who had supposedly assured him of their support amid the rumors of his ouster.

“It's sad; I did everything to protect the independence of the Senate, but that's just how politics is, there's nothing we can do,” he said.

During his speech, Zubiri, who belongs to the “seatmates” bloc, expressed his gratitude to Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Senator Nancy Binay, and Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara for “supporting him until the end.”

He also thanked Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, whom stayed “loyal” to him, a position he described as a “true test of character.”

He also extended his gratitude to Senator Dela Rosa, and Senator Win Gatchalian.

Following Zubiri’s resignation as Senate President, Senators Villanueva, Ejercito, Angara, and Binay stepped down from their respective posts. Legarda also vacated her position.

Shortly after Escudero, accompanied by his wife, actress Heart Evangelista, took his oath as Senate President, the election of vacated roles ensued.

Legarda was replaced by Senator Joseph “Jinggoy” Estrada as the new Senate President Pro Tempore while Senator Francis Tolentino was elected as the new Senate majority leader.