DILG, PNP catch 'James Martin'

LOOK: Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and Philippine National Police chief, P/Gen. Rommel Marbil, presented Canadian national Thomas Gordan, also known as "James Martin", who is involved in the 1.4 tons of shabu seized in Alitagtag, Batangas, at a press conference on Monday, 20 May 2024, at Camp Crame in Quezon City. | via Analy Labor