Conference on responsible gambling held in QC

The first-ever International Conference on Responsible Gambling and Gaming Addiction started Monday in Quezon City, backed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Organized by the Seagulls Flock Organization Inc. (SFO) and the International Gambling Counselor Certification Board (IGCCB), the two-day conference (20-22 May) was hosted by the Quezon City government and held at Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

The conference which was perceived by skeptics to be in preparation for the opening of the first-ever hotel casino in Quezon City, the Solaire, was debunked by both Mayor Joy Belmonte and Pagcor Chairman Alejandro H. Tengco, who both said that the two-day event is just a part of the efforts to promote responsible gambling and gaming practices.

In a press conference, Belmonte said she will see to it that the 19,000 strong work force of the city are banned from playing in the newly opened hotel-casino.

"Aside from advocating responsible gambling, the event also aims to inform about the potential pitfalls associated with gambling and gaming addiction and how to avoid them," Belmonte said.

The conference seeks to address various complex challenges that gambling and the gaming industry present with innovative, multi-sectoral, and multi-disciplinary solutions for prevention, treatment, research and recovery.

It will also feature clinicians, psychologists, social workers, policymakers, academics, local and government officials, and gambling/gaming operators to discuss and advance strategies for promoting responsible gambling and gaming practices in the industry.

The conference also provides the necessary platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, policy making, and proactive collaboration among diverse stakeholders.

Dr. Marc Potenza, Professor of Psychiatry, Director of the Divisions on Addictions Research at the Yale School of Medicine, will provide the keynote speech, while PAGCOR Chairman Tengco will deliver a message of support.

Renowned experts from various sectors include Teresita Castillo, Chairperson of Seagulls Flock Organization; Jody Bechtold, Chief Executive Officer of the Better Institute (USA); Dr. Stephanie Diez-Morel, Vice President of the International Gambling Counselor Certification Board (USA); Dr. Alyssa Wilson, Board-certified Behavior Analyst (USA); Tracy Parker, Responsible Gambling Council ( Canada ); Simon Vinzce of Casino Guru ( Slovakia ); Dr. Lourdes Ignacio, Professor Emeritus in Psychiatry, UP College of Medicine; and Dr. Gina Hechanova-Alampay, Professor, Psychology Department of Ateneo de Manila University, among others.

Aside from the informative sessions and panel discussions, the event provides attendees with ample opportunities to network with peers and engage with thought leaders in the industry.

Event sponsors include OKADA, Newport Resorts World, HANN Resort, and D’Heights Casino and Resort.

Tengco meanwhile said Pagcor has always been a partner of local goverment unit hosting private casino operators now being called 'integrated resorts (IRs)'.

Tengco said part of revenue earned by Pagcor for regulating IRs is channeled to the LGU as social service funds that can be used also "to address addictive gambling or rehabilitate excessive gambling players."

The gaming chairman also said they are developing an app for anyone to seek help in relation to heavy gambling.

This he said was due to data gathered that around that 50 percent of complaints or requests for assistance they received came from the family members of heavy gamblers.

"This is aside the strict guidelines we imposed on casino operators because we support responsible gaming," Tengco told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He added that he also wanted to privatize Pagcor-operated casinos for them to fulfill the real purpose as a gaming regulator.