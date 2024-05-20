Cardinal Tagle appointed special envoy to Nat'l Eucharistic Congress

Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle as his Special Envoy to the National Eucharistic Congress in the United States of America.

Tagle currently serves as a Pro-Prefect of the Section for the First Evangelization and New Particular Churches of the Holy See's Dicastery for Evangelization.

US Conference of Catholic Bishops president, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, said Tagle's "deep passion for apostolic mission rooted in the Eucharist is sure to have an inspirational impact for everyone attending the Congress."

Broglio also called Tagle's appointment as "a gift to the Eucharistic Congress."

Tagle earned a doctorate degree in theology at The Catholic University of America in 1991.

“The Congress will give public witness to the Church’s core identity rooted in the Eucharist, and we pray that it will inspire a renewed sense of mission as we live out the gifts of unity and charity," Broglio said.

"May it be the catalyst for a continued deepening of our faith in the Real Presence," he added.

The Congress will be celebrated in Indianapolis from 17 to 21 July.