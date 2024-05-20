Bong Go lauds Batangas vice mayors for improving public service

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the Vice Mayors League of the Philippines – Batangas Chapter Congress held at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City on Saturday, 18 May. The event followed his visit to Biñan City, Laguna, where he joined the Super Health Center's inauguration and assisted senior citizens and displaced workers.

In his speech, Go commended the 16 vice mayors of Batangas in attendance for their dedication and hard work. He highlighted his familial roots in Batangas, expressing that Batangueños hold a special place in his heart. "Today is exceptional for me," Go said. "We are celebrating this congress in my hometown, Davao City, and I have deep roots in Batangas. This is a convergence of two important aspects of my life."

Go emphasized the crucial roles that vice mayors play in their communities, noting their contributions to the betterment of their respective localities. "Though our roles may differ, we share the same goal of serving the Filipino people," Go remarked.

He encouraged the vice mayors to stay focused and prioritize the welfare of their constituents. "As a senator and an adopted son of CALABARZON, I will continue to support your programs, advocacies, and initiatives to improve public service delivery in Batangas further."

“Mga minamahal kong mga bise-alkalde, kahit magkakaiba man tayo ng mga tungkulin, pare-pareho tayong mga lingkod-bayan na nagmamahal sa ating mga kababayan. Patuloy ko po kayong hinihikayat na maging mas mabubuting public servants,” he added.

During the event, Go gave away tokens to the vice mayors to show his appreciation for their efforts of serving fellow Batangueños. In addition to the vice mayors, some of the province’s councilors also attended.

As a lawmaker, Go has proactively pushed for legislative measures to empower local governance. He discussed Senate Bill 194, the E-Governance Act, which he has filed to modernize government operations and make public services more accessible.

If enacted into law, this bill will establish an integrated and interconnected information and resource-sharing network across national and local governments. This will include creating an internal records management system, an information database, and digital portals for public service delivery.

Go also mentioned his efforts to support government employees through Senate Bill No. 2504, the "Salary Standardization Law VI," which aims to increase the pay scale for civilian staff within the Philippine government.

"Alam n’yo, nu’ng nakaraang 18th Congress, isa po ako sa author at co-sponsor po ng Salary Standardization 5. At nagkaroon tayo ng SSL 5 kung saan po itinaas ang sweldo ng lahat ng government workers," shared Go.

"Building upon this progress, I am now pushing for the implementation of Salary Standardization Law 6, SSL 6, with the hope of further elevating the financial support for our government employees," he added.

Senator Go's commitment to supporting public servants and enhancing the efficiency of government operations underscores his dedication to improving the lives of Filipinos.

“Lahat tayo may bisyo... Ako may bisyo rin ako at hindi ko ikakahiya ang bisyo ko dahil ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Sama-sama po nating isulong ang progreso at kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan sa Batangas at sa buong bansa,” noted Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for the poor.