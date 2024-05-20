Bacolod opens Asia’s complete retirement hub

The first holistic healthcare and retirement facility in Asia, Rivendel Wellness and Leisure Park, will open in Bacolod City.

Rivendell will be the first of its kind in Asia, as it is dedicated to holistic healthcare and retirement.

Set in a tranquil natural environment with modern wellness and health optimization amenities, Rivendel will be developed to combine wellness and leisure, catering to the needs of the senior community — from the active seniors to those requiring more special assisted care.

Pioneering park

The pioneering park features a comprehensive range of services from spa treatments and yoga sessions to organic dining and sports facilities. What sets Rivendel apart is its leadership team comprised of healthcare practitioners from various medical specialties, ensuring a scientifically-backed approach to wellness and longevity.

The launch was celebrated with an Investor Night held last 9 February 2024, at L’Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City.

The event highlighted Rivendel’s commitment to integrating advanced health optimization services with leisure, offering insights into its potential for growth and innovation in the Asian market.

Rivendel also introduced a new website alongside its physical launch, providing detailed information on its amenities, booking options, and upcoming events.