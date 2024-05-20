And just like that… Kris Aquino writes back (An exclusive)

“Please forward to Alwin,” this was the special lambing (request) of Kris Aquino to seasoned journalist Kuya Dindo Balares. As I wrote in my 16th May The Diva View column billed “Why We Miss Kris Aquino,” it has been a habit to share columns about her to Kuya Dindo. This fratire went to the same route, and to my surprise and delight, she wrote and informed me the freshest updates about her life.

Brutally honest

Firstly, she wrote: “Thank you Alwin for the beautiful article,” then she disclosed a heart-tugging reality of not having the capability to return as a TV host in particular, and show business in general: “As you said, I’m brutally honest. Unfortunately for me, going back to the only job I’ve loved and really know how to do is now an ‘impossible dream’ because strong lights, the heat, and being out for a prolonged period of time can really make my body react in several very scary ways.”

She continued: “My blood pressure and heart rate shoot up, breathing becomes difficult (Bimb and I were Covid long haulers because we’re both immuno-compromised — in 2022 I had four autoimmune conditions, I now have five (unreal, right?) and Bimb has asthma. It took us two months to become PCR negative and in my chest X rays there’s visible scarring in my right lung), and the dreaded butterfly rash on my face comes out.”

“Humina na talaga ang stamina ko (my stamina weakened),” Aquino carried on. “And the people who help take care of me all say they aren’t used to a soft-spoken Kris — but that’s the truth — I have trouble speaking with a TV anchor’s tone because just to talk is now exhausting. Plus all my maintenance medication have made me even more lampa (frail).”