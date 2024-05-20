Alfonso Recto makes his marks

An introspective solo exhibition by Alfonso Recto, I, offers a captivating inquiry into the essence of individuality and creative expression. Through a series of 11 abstract paintings, Recto delves into the multifaceted nature of the self while symbolizing the act of making a mark as an individual within the competitive landscape of the contemporary art world.

At the heart of Recto’s artistic exploration lies the fundamental gesture, the mark “I” or the letter “I” or the Roman numeral “I,” which all serve as a visual motif and a symbolic representation of selfhood. Through repetitive short lines resembling this primal symbol, Recto creates a series of striking compositions that evoke a sense of raw authenticity and primal energy.

The central piece, Divina Commedia, is a monumental work that encapsulates the artist’s creative vision and philosophical musings. Inspired by Dante Alighieri’s The Divine Comedy, Recto imbues the painting with layers of meaning, dividing its composition into three sections representing Hell, Purgatory and Heaven. Through a serendipitous interplay of colors — black, red and white — Recto navigates themes of suffering, purgation and transcendence, embarking on a meditative journey of self-discovery.