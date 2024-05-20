4PH secures P101-M outlay

The Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund recently disbursed P101.5 million worth of developmental loans for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Sunday reported that the fund, which is the agency’s fourth release, is intended to finance the ongoing development and construction of the Bocaue Bulacan Manor (BBM) Housing Project in Barangay Batia for Bocaue residents and government employees.

“This release is yet another welcome support that will certainly fire up the implementation of ‘Pambansang Pabahay’ as the plans are brought into actual development. It is an assurance that we can sustain the construction under the pro-poor 4PH,” Acuzar said.

Condos under project

Situated on a sprawling 14-hectare site, the project will have five multi-level condominium buildings, each with 14 floors. A total of 1,888 families are expected to benefit from this initiative, addressing the need for decent and affordable housing in the area.

The government project follows a comprehensive development plan, transforming the area into a sustainable township. Residents will have access to essential amenities, services and sources of income.

“Thanks to Pag-IBIG Fund for its continued support to 4PH, conceptualized to help uplift the poor through decent yet affordable housing,” Acuzar added.

The Pag-IBIG Fund is a key shelter agency of DHSUD, the lead implementing agency of “Pambansang Pabahay.” Secretary Acuzar chairs the Fund’s Board of Trustees.

A tripartite memorandum of agreement (MoA), among the DHSUD, Pag-IBIG Fund and the LGU, has already been signed by the parties that will implement the project. The MoA outlines the details of the implementation and responsibilities of the parties.