Virgin Labfest 19 ready to burst with theatrical fruitions

Lipistick at Pulbura by Ara Jenika Vinzon begins with a censor for the Japanese planning to unearth her guerilla fighter friend. In the printing press where she works, the lead character gathers charred scraps of paper like puzzle pieces, revealing her final memory of their friendship before the battle.

In The Foxtrot by Chesie Galvez-Cariño, dancing highlights the complexities of relationships. The play revolves around a middle-aged matron of substantial means and her respectable dance instructor who rehearses for an amateur ballroom dance competition.

Sa Babaeng Lahat by Elise Santos is about three young girls who reflect on their relationships with religion, sexuality and themselves.

Ang Munting Liwanag sa Madilim na Sulok ng Serbeserya sa Maynila by Dustin Celestino recounts the visit of two psychology professors in a beer house, and the conversation they have on love, marriage and privilege.

In Si Hesus Na’a sa U.S. by Neil Azcuna, two separated lovers revisit their past on their way to the airport as one of them contemplates a new lover’s plan to immigrate to the United States.

In Sentenaryo by Herlyn Alegre, relatives arrive at a centenarian’s birthday celebration, hoping they will get a share of his free government money. But what happens when the celebrant dies before the arrival of the barangay captain who will give the money?

The Divine Family by Dip Mariposque navigates the complex dynamic of family members when they are forced to stay under one roof because of the pandemic.

Identite by Jhudiel Clare Sosa scrutinizes the complicated relationship between a daughter and mother.