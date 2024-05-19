Three dead bodies discovered in Las Piñas

Three individuals, including a minor, were found dead inside a residential area in Barangay Pulang Lupa Dos in Las Piñas City on Saturday.

Authorities reported that the bodies were discovered after a foul odor was detected emanating from one of the rooms in the victims’ house.

The person who smelled the foul odor reported the matter to the relatives of the victims, as well as to the barangay.

Upon verification by the police, one male and two females lying on the bed were found dead.

The suspect in the killing was arrested in a follow-up operation on Saturday night. He is currently detained at the Las Piñas City Police Station and will face murder charges.

Probers are looking at a crime of passion as a possible motive for the murder, as the suspect was believed to be a live-in partner of one of the victims.

A 20-inch piece of wood was found at the crime scene.

Police said the belongings of the victims were also in a mess, based on the ocular investigation conducted by the police.

The forensics unit requested the area to be processed for the technical aspect of the investigation.

According to a sibling of one of the victims, the three fatalities were last seen alive on Wednesday night, 15 May.