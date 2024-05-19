THE ITALIAN JOB: Verstappen matches Senna pole record at Imola

IMOLA, Italy (AFP) — Max Verstappen secured his eighth consecutive pole position in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday to equal the record of Ayrton Senna.

The Red Bull three-time world champion’s dominance in qualifying drew him level with Senna’s run of eight poles, poignantly three decades after the late great Brazilian’s tragic death at the Italian circuit in 1994.

“It’s a great start to the year but also a very special 30 years since he passed away at this track,” Verstappen said.

“Of course, very pleased to get pole here and in a way it’s a nice memory to him (Senna), he was an incredible Formula 1 driver especially in qualifying laps as well, so a great day for me and a great day for the team, I’m very very happy.”

Oscar Piastri’s McLaren was to have started alongside the unstoppable Dutchman on Sunday after posting the second fastest time 0.074 seconds behind in a tight qualifying session.

The Australian, however, was docked three grid places for impeding the Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

That promoted McLaren teammate Lando Norris, winner last time out in Miami, to the front row.