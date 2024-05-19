Sparkle holds grandest ‘Signed for Stardom 2024’

GMA Network’s Studio 7 was shining brightly with over 40 artists during Sparkle GMA Artist Center’s biggest “Signed for Stardom” contract-signing last 16 May.

Composed of seasoned actors, actresses, TV hosts, comedians, influencers, singers, beauty queens, hunks, and up-and-coming stars, the artists officially sealed their management contract with the Network.

The event was hosted by premiere Kapuso hosts Martin Javier and Rain Matienzo, who marked their fourth straight year as hosts of Sparkle Signed for Stardom.

Among the stars who signed their contract with Sparkle were Pokwang, Boobay, Elle Villanueva, Kelvin Miranda, Winwyn Marquez, Gary Estrada and Isko Moreno.

The newly-launched Sparkle Boys of Summer — Radson Flores, Bruce Roeland, Vince Maristela, Prince Carlos, Jeff Moses, Raheel Bhyria, and Yasser Marta — showed off their charm to the crowd.

The beauty queens who joined Sparkle are Gazini Ganados, Rein Hillary, Billie Hakenson and Bea Gomez.

Joining Sparkle’s cluster of stars are Martin Javier, Patricia Tumulak, Migs Almendras, Pepita Curtis, Melissa Gohing-Nacino and Kaloy Tingcungco alongside character actors Maey Bautista, Ahron Villena and Jin Macapagal.

Social media stars May Ann Basa, Shan Vesagas, Mark Oliveros, and chef Ylyt are now ready to share their talents not just on social media but also on television as Kapuso stars.

Sparkle also introduces P-pop boy group Cloud 7 composed of Kairo, Egypt, Migz, PJ, Fian, Lukas, and Johann, along with the new faces that Kapuso viewers must look forward to: Dylan Menor, Nikki Van, Geo Mhanna, Dom Pangilinan, and Olive May.

Completing the list of artists were Sparkle child stars Euwenn Mikaell, Nathaniel Enaje, Ericca Laude, and Raphael Landicho, together with Sparkle teens Liana Mae and Gaea Mischa.

To cap off the event, a celebratory toast was held led by GMA Network senior vice president Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes and Sparkle vice president Joy C. Marcelo. The event marked another milestone for GMA Sparkle Artist Center.