Setting up scholars for success

A mom’s Facebook post sums up her advance Mother’s Day gift.

“Thank you SM Foundation Inc. for the opportunity given to my daughter Frances Dhayanah Leonora as one of your scholars. It’s such a big help for me as a mother to send her to a University for free. More power and God bless,” read M Rose Dapitan Villaruel-Leonora’s post on 7 May.

Leonora is just one of the thousands that SM Foundation scholarships have helped earn a college degree and made their parents happy. But the SM Foundation, the social good arm of the SM Group, is not only providing education but the inspiration and motivation as well as setting up its scholars for success in their future careers.

Part of the scholarship is the series of general assembly of scholars hosted by SM Retail and SM Supermalls. For scholars from South Luzon, the fifth leg of their assembly was recently held at the new SM City Sto. Tomas in Batangas.

At the assembly, the SM scholars further learned about program perks, including internship opportunities, exclusive job offers within SM (during holidays, breaks and upon graduation), and valuable exposure to the professional world.

The said gathering also aims to connect scholars with peers and mentors, allowing them to create valuable networks and gain insights from SM scholar-alumni who are now thriving in their respective fields.

This focus on practical experience equips scholars with the tools they need to land their dream careers after graduation.

SM Foundation’s Scholarship Program has been empowering deserving Filipino youth from vulnerable communities by supporting the educational aspirations. By prioritizing a well-rounded student experience, the foundation moves beyond financial support, raising the next generation of Filipino leaders — scholars who are prepared to tackle real-world challenges and spread social good.