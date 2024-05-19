Sakur Tan draws backing of 4 Bangsamoro groups

Four of Mindanao’s most influential political groups have set aside their differences to support Sulu Governor Sakur Tan as chief minister in the upcoming Bangsamoro Parliament elections in May 2025. The four major parties formed the BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC).

These four are the Salaam Party of Governor Tan himself, the Bangsamoro People Party (BPP) led by Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman, the Al Ittihad-UKB Party led by Sultan Kudarat, former Gov. and now Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Secretary Datu Suharto Mangudadatu and the Serbisyong Inklusibo

Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP) Party led by Lanao del Sur Gov. Bombit Adiong.

Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu, along with her thousands of supporters, also expressed support for Tan. Most of the leaders were former rivals in the previous elections in Mindanao.

One of the BPP’s founders, Basilan Cong. Mujiv Hataman, announced the BGC’s support for Gov. Tan’s candidature during the Salaam Party-BGC General Assembly on Saturday in Maimbung, Sulu.

Hataman said they believe Sakur Tan is more than qualified to hold the post.

Tan, in response, said he appreciates the confidence granted to him by leaders of BARMM local governments, saying he wants a peaceful, developed, and prosperous Bangsamoro region.

Hataman explained the decision to endorse Tan came after exhaustive consultations with various Bangsamoro stakeholders. The BCG itself was formed early this year to foster peace and unity.

Gov. Tan is currently on his second term as governor of Sulu after serving one term as vice governor from 2013 to 2016.

Hataman said the BGC believes that with Tan they can realize equitable representation in the Bangsamoro government. “The Bangsamoro is for all, not just for a few,” he said.