Power of Unity: Aboitiz Foundation, PCG and PCG Auxiliary ramp up social development drives thru collab

Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) regularly conduct community outreach activities across the country. Realizing there is strength in numbers, the three entities decided to combine their efforts and resources to make their civic service more responsive, far-reaching and efficient.

AFI, PCG and PCGA officials signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to solidify their collaboration across the country.

Under the agreement, their resources and efforts would be focused on developing leaders, creating jobs, preserving the environment and providing nature-based solutions. They will undertake joint programs for building capacities, enhancing readiness and fostering a spirit of resilience.

AFI will source the necessary goods and provide financial support for the successful implementation and execution of the planned project activities (PPAs).

The PCG will contribute manpower during the implementation of PPAs and offer transportation assets as needed to facilitate the movement of goods from specified locations to their destinations or affected areas.

Also, it will provide security assistance to the project teams within its territorial jurisdiction during the execution of the PPAs. If the PCG is not responsible for peace and order in a particular area, it will coordinate with relevant agencies prior to implementing the PPAs, and if necessary, request additional assistance.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, the Aboitiz Group chief reputation and sustainability officer and president of AFI, said that collaboration is aligned with the foundation’s belief in the power of unity and working together towards common goals.

“The essence of our partnership is rooted in a shared vision — a safer, more prosperous, and sustainably developed community. It is about changing today with the future in mind. It’s about ensuring that our initiatives not only meet immediate needs but also lay foundations for future generations to thrive,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.

“We are proud and honored to embark on this journey together. With our combined resources, energy, and efforts, we hope to effectively implement initiatives that address crucial aspects of societal development, primarily focusing on environmental protection and disaster management,” said PCG Vice Admiral Rolando Punzalan Jr.

The AFI values partnerships and collaboration in achieving shared goals. This partnership with the PCG exemplifies the transformative power of collective effort, demonstrating how cooperation can change the present and shape the future for all involved.