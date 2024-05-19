PBBM to distribute land titles to CV farmers

Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III on Sunday reported that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to distribute a total of 2,866.5 hectares of agricultural lands to 2,426 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), turnover farm-to-market roads worth P100 million, and provide P17.5 million worth of farm machinery and equipment in Central Visayas region on Monday, 20 May.

Estrella said this will happen at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Complex in Dumaguete, Negros Oriental where he will join the President, together with other key officials from the DAR, to lead the distribution of land titles and various support services to the ARBs.

Estrella added that 2,426 ARBs will receive Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) issued under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling Projects (Project SPLIT). The agricultural lands are in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental.

Seven farm-to-market roads (FMRs) worth P100 million were constructed and funded under the Agrarian Reform Fund. All are located in Negros Oriental in the municipalities of Amlan, Dauin, Ayungon, Tanjay, Bais City, Tayasan, and Bindoy.

Estrella said the President will also turn over farm machinery and equipment worth P17.5 million to nine agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations (ARBOs) in the region implemented under the Climate-resilient Farm Productivity and Support Program (CRFPSP). The machines for turnover are tractors, tricycles, floating tillers, grass cutters, food dehydrators, and corn mills.