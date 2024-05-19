Pampanga governor strengthens partnerships with nat'l gov't

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda is dedicated to collaborating with the national government to enhance programs and services that positively impact the lives of Kapampangans.

This dedication was prominently displayed during the recent "Briefing on the Roles of Women and Nanay Community Workers in Environmental Protection," which took place on Friday, 17 May, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Centre.

During his address, Gov. Delta expressed appreciation for Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr., recognizing him as a proactive national official who extends valuable assistance to the province.

"We will have five dialysis centers here in Pampanga, one of which was funded by Senator Revilla. Additionally, he is one of our key partners in providing financial support for Kapampangan patients undergoing surgery," said the governor.

Sen. Revilla, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), allocated P12 million to provide cash assistance to 6,443 Nanay Community Workers '(NCWs) across the province.

"The Pineda family is like my own family. They are always by my side in every battle. They have never abandoned me. All I can say is that the Revilla family and the Pineda family are one. We are deeply indebted to them, and our family is always ready to assist them in any way," expressed Revilla in a video call with the NCW, as he was unable to attend in person due to a recent medical injury.

Representing the Senator at the event was his son, AGIMAT Partylist Rep. Bryan Revilla. Also present were Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, Board Members Jun Canlas and Claire Lim, former Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, Special Assistant to the Governor and PDRRMO chief Angelina Blanco, and Acting PSWDO Fe Manarang.

In addition to the financial aid provided by Sen. Revilla, the Provincial Government of Pampanga, through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), distributed an extra P2,000 and a food pack to each NCW.