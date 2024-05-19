P12-M cash at stake in PAGCOR's linked bingo game

Millions worth of cash prizes once again await bingo aficionados in the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)’s “Mas Pinasayang Bingo Big Time Milyonaryo” linked bingo games slated on 16 June 2024 at the Le Pavillon Metropolitan Park in Pasay City.

A P2-million cash prize is at stake in Game 10 while lucky winners from Games 1 to 9 will take home P1 million per game. An additional P1 million reward is up for grabs in the local games.

For every ticket worth P3,000, players will get a chance to play four cards per game for 10 games.

To join, players may register and join the games at the host site or at participating Casino Filipino branches in Angeles, Bacolod, Cebu, Grand Regal, Ilocos Norte, Iloilo, Mactan, Mandaue, Olongapo, Tagaytay, Tagum, and Talisay.

For inquiries, please call 0917-843-0970, 0917-551-8354, or 0927-804-0304.