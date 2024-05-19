Niana Guerrero meets long-time idol Billie Eillish

Niana Guerrero gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet her idol Billie Eillish up close.

During Eillish’s listening party, which was held in Inglewood, California, Guerrero was one of the lucky attendees who was able to listen to the pop star’s latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The social media star posted a series of photos on her Instagram, sharing her experiences during Eilish’s listening party and US concert.

With three “” emojis as her Instagram caption, Guerrero’s friends and followers were indeed happy of her ticking another box off her bucket list.

“IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” AC Bonifacio commented on Guerrero’s post. “SCREAMING YELLING CRYING.”

“SO HAPPY YOU GOT TO EXPERIENCE THIS <333,” Youtube wrote on her Instagram post.

Guerrero has been vocal as a fan of Eillish in the past. In 2022, the vlogger attended the international pop star’s Manila concert, where she was applauded by fans and netizens for patiently standing in line for nine hours before the concert.

“I still can’t move on from everything that happened last night and I don’t think I ever will,” Guerrero said as she attended Eillish’s Happier Than Ever The World Tour in Manila.

“Billie, thank you sm (so much) for coming here to Manila and for the wonderful and unforgettable show,” she added. “Thank you for existing. You deserve the world.”

Billie Eillish is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter who is known for her classic hits “ocean eyes,” “Happier Than Ever,” “lovely,” “What Was I Made For?” and more.

The multi-award-winning singer recently released her third studio album Hit Me Hard And Soft on 17 May on all streaming platforms worldwide.