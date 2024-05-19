N. Samar kicks off Ibabao anniversary festival

Northern Samar celebrates its 59th founding anniversary with the convocation of the Ibabao Festival, a month-long activity that showcases its rich history, tourism and cultural heritage.

This year’s celebration, with the theme “Rediscovering Potentials through Sun, Wind and Tides,” focuses on its vast potential as the country’s next center of clean and renewable energy.

The Ibabao Festival kicked off last Sunday, 19 May, with a parade of floats attended by 23 out of 24 municipalities in the province.

Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan said the holding of the festival aims to foster cultural awareness, create a deeper appreciation of the history, cultural heritage, and development of Northern Samar, and instill pride, integrity, understanding, and unity among the present and future generations.

The month-long celebration includes an agri-tourism trade fair that will showcase product exhibitions and interactive learning sessions aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices and boosting local tourism.

The fair will also provide a platform for local farmers and entrepreneurs to network, share knowledge, and explore new market opportunities.

In the culture and arts scene, Northern Samar partners with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and the National Museum for the exhibits that will include the National Costume of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Grey as well as the National Museum Mobile Boxes.

Ibábao is the pre-Hispanic name of Samar Island’s northeastern region, with the town of Palapag as its capital. The province included the pueblos of Bobon, Catarman, Laoang and Catubig on the north and the pueblos of Tubig, Sulat, and Borongan that face the Pacific Ocean south of Palapag.

Northern Samar became a province separate from Samar and Eastern Samar on 19 June 1965, by virtue of Republic Act 4221, signed by then-President Diosdado Macapagal.

The province, with Catarman as its capital, is comprised of the municipalities of Allen, Bobon, Capul, Catarman, Catubig, Gamay, Laoang, Lapinig, Las Navas, Lavezares, Mondragon, Palapag, Pambujan, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Jose and San Roque.