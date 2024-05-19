Mystica and Diwata war heats up

Mystica feels that Diwata has become swell-headed because of his phenomenal popularity. She observed that he has become a snob to those poor customers and insignificant vloggers who flock to his paresan to have photos with him or ask him for shoutouts.

“May nagpapa-shout out sa kanya, ‘yung inasal niya, hindi ko nagustuhan. Na-turn off talaga ako. Medyo lumaki na talaga ‘yung ulo niya... Dugyot na ugali, dugyot na paresan (Somebody is asking for a shout out, I really didn’t like how he behaved. I was turned off really. He has become swell-headed. Dirty behavior, dirty paresan),” came Mystica’s aria on her Facebook account.

Mystica also took a swipe over Diwata’s receiving a house and lot from a popular vlogger and businesswoman.

“Binigyan ng malaking picture ng susi ng house and lot, ‘yun pala isang container lang... Kawawa ka, Diwata! (Was given a big picture of the key to a house and lot, when it’s just a container. I pity you, Diwata),” she said.

Aware of Mystica’s tirade, Diwata clapped back and said: “Sinong Pistika? Ang alam ko lang kasi, eh laos na ‘yan, eh, matagal na. Hayaan mo lang siya, ‘di naman siya importante sa buhay ko, bakit ko siya iintindihin. Ang importante sa akin (ay) business ko (Pistika who? What I know is that she’s a has-been from long ago. Let’s leave her, she’s not important in my life. Why should I attend to her? What’s important to me is my business).”