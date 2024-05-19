Mystica and Diwata war heats up

Starlet singer-dancer Mystica now lives in the United States but she purposely dipped her fingers into the phenomenon that is Diwata.
Mystica did not hold back her tirades against Diwata, ranting every day on her Facebook account just to tear the popular paresan owner into smithereens.
The seemingly endless bardagulan on social media has become a feast for vloggers who made a content about their animosity.
Mystica feels that Diwata has become swell-headed because of his phenomenal popularity. She observed that he has become a snob to those poor customers and insignificant vloggers who flock to his paresan to have photos with him or ask him for shoutouts.
“May nagpapa-shout out sa kanya, ‘yung inasal niya, hindi ko nagustuhan. Na-turn off talaga ako. Medyo lumaki na talaga ‘yung ulo niya... Dugyot na ugali, dugyot na paresan (Somebody is asking for a shout out, I really didn’t like how he behaved. I was turned off really. He has become swell-headed. Dirty behavior, dirty paresan),” came Mystica’s aria on her Facebook account.
Mystica also took a swipe over Diwata’s receiving a house and lot from a popular vlogger and businesswoman.
“Binigyan ng malaking picture ng susi ng house and lot, ‘yun pala isang container lang... Kawawa ka, Diwata! (Was given a big picture of the key to a house and lot, when it’s just a container. I pity you, Diwata),” she said.
Aware of Mystica’s tirade, Diwata clapped back and said: “Sinong Pistika? Ang alam ko lang kasi, eh laos na ‘yan, eh, matagal na. Hayaan mo lang siya, ‘di naman siya importante sa buhay ko, bakit ko siya iintindihin. Ang importante sa akin (ay) business ko (Pistika who? What I know is that she’s a has-been from long ago. Let’s leave her, she’s not important in my life. Why should I attend to her? What’s important to me is my business).”
Stell Ajero lavished with praises in Mr. C’s concert
When SB19’s Stell Ajero performed in National Artist Ryan Cayabyab’s anniversary concert recently, he displayed great abundance for his unmatched vocal dexterity.
Ajero belted out “Sometime, Somewhere,” originally sung by the great Basil Valdez.
It turned out that Cayabyab made the best choice of having Ajero sing that iconic song as the singer’s performance that evening was the most applauded.
It was not surprising since Ajero gave his heart and soul, belting the last part with all his might.
Not surprisingly, SB 19 fans showered Ajero with nothing but praises.
“Congrats our Teytey man! So many of your dreams have been unlocked and we are looking forward to more in the future. Keep soaring high, we your berries and A’tin will always be behind you all the way.”
“I’m soooo so happy for you. You deserve all the love and recognition, Tey. Looking forward to seeing you slowly reaching your dreams. A’tin is with you!”
“Congratulations, Stell!!! Keep shining bright! Nandito lang kami sa likod mo, always rooting for your success!”
Why senator Risa Hontiveros admires
Vice Ganda
Senator Risa Hontiveros was laughing out loud after watching how Vice Ganda asked a male searchee in It’s Showtime’s dating segment “EXpecially For You.”
“Alam mo ba kung saan ka ipinanganak? (Do you know where you were born?),” Vice Ganda asked the searchee.
The searchee said Olongapo.
“Naalala niya, ‘di ba? (He remembers, right?),” Vice Ganda reacted.
Jhong Hilario then asked, “Sino ba ang hindi nakakaalala? (Who does not remember?).”
“Sa senate hearing. Hindi mo ba napanood? Panoorin nyo kaya para aware tayo (In the senate hearing. Didn’t you watch it? Please watch it so that you are aware),” Vice Ganda told Hilario.
That had Senator Hontiveros laughing in a video.
“Thank you Vice sa pagsubaybay, guardian angel,” she said.